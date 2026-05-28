Finches pub announce it will close and make way for apartments

An artist impression of the plans and (inset) Finches pub today

The Finches pub in Clondalkin announced its closure through social media.

The pub first went up for sale in 2018 and was bought by Old Nangor Road Ltd for the development of apartments.

The social media post read that staff of the Finches pub have acted as caretakers since it was sold to developers and clarified that it will close in the coming months.

They went on to thank the “great staff we have had over the years and of course, a sincere thank you to our customers.”

In place of the pub, which is located at Neilstown Shopping Centre, there will be a four-storey apartment block.

The apartment block will house 26 apartments, with four one-bedroom units and 22 two-bedroom units.

Each apartment will have balconies/terraces and communal areas while the first floor will have a courtyard above the car par, and the third floor will have roof terraces for apartments.

In order to cater to the new complex, plans will include the demolition of the existing single-storey public house.

A new bar and lounge will also be constructed at ground level but will be smaller than Finches pub was previously.

A 12-space car park with one disabled space alongside bin stores and bicycle stands at ground level are included in the plans.

There are also streetscape proposals within site boundaries to facilitate and enhance the public realm.

Planning was accepted by South Dublin County Council in 2023, on a number of conditions such as electrical and street light cables to be located underground and a financial contribution to be paid by the developer to SDCC totalling €283,118.19.

An appeal was launched with an Bord Pleanála regarding several concerns over the development, mainly the developer’s lack of engagement “with neighbouring residents/businesses or management companies to address matters of inadequate parking spaces, access/right of way and traffic congestion related to nearby uses creche/Medical centre.”

The decision of this appeal concluded that permission was to be granted with revised conditions to ensure that all concerns are addressed.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.