Two gardai hospitalised after car collision

The car following the collision in Jobstown in the early hours of Wednesday morning

UPDATE: Two Gardaí were hospitalised following a serious collision in Jobstown in the early hours of Wednesday morning, with three people arrested.

Gardaí were involved in a chase with the van before the collision took place on Fortunestown Way in Jobstown at around 1:30am, close to Citywise, and the injured members were taken to Tallaght University Hospital.

The two Gardaí have since been released from hospital with minor injuries and three people have been arrested in connection with the incident including one juvenile.

Gardaí issued a statement on the matter: “While on active patrol in Tallaght in the early hours of Wednesday, May 27, 2026, Gardaí responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle.

“The suspect vehicle failed to stop when signalled to do so and subsequently collided with a marked patrol car in the West Tallaght area. Three individuals were arrested, including one juvenile.

“Two Garda Members were conveyed to Tallaght University Hospital following the collision and have since been released with minor injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Dublin Fire Brigade from Tallaght and Dolphin’s Barn were on the scene in the early hours, along with Gardaí from Tallaght Garda station.

The scene was cordoned off by Gardaí and emergency services and the cordon remained in place well into the morning – those on their morning commute to work passed the scene after the sun came up.

The right side of the front of the Garda car was damaged with the wheel missing and both airbags were deployed in the front seats.

It could be seen at the scene behind the van it was involved in the collision with – the right front door of the van was damaged also, and the vehicle was sat upon the grass verge.

Debris from the collision was scattered across the road within the cordoned off area on Fortunestown Way, with much of this spotted by the van’s stationery location.