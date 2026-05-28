Search
€2m Whitestown Greenway links Sean Walsh Park and Killinarden
Mayor Pamela Kearns with Councillors Niamh Whelan, Adam Smyth and Baby Pereppadan at the launch of the cycle route linking Sean Walsh Park and Killinarden

€2m Whitestown Greenway links Sean Walsh Park and Killinarden

James Roulston MooneyMay 28, 2026 11:45 am

The Whitestown Greenway was officially opened on Monday in Tallaght, with up to €2m of landscaped pedestrian and cycle route linking Killinarden Park to Sean Walsh Park.

The new 640m pedestrian and cycle route is located along the Whitestown Stream and includes new road crossings at Killinarden Heights, Whitestown Drive, Whitestown Way and Killinarden Way/Killinarden Estate, and a new footbridge over the stream, linking the two parts of Tallaght together for active travel and leisure.

Read More


Firefighters tackle gorse fire in Piperstown

Latest

A gorse fire broke out in the Dublin Mountains due to the high temperatures in the early hours of Thursday morning.The gorse...

600 vacant plots at St Joseph’s burial ground in Bohernabreena

News

There are currently 600 vacant plots available in St Josephs burial ground in Bohernabreena Cemetery.During the SDCC area meeting on May 12,...

This weeks front pages – May 28, 2026

Latest

The Echo is out today! You’ll find the latest edition on shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and neighbouring areas.Support local journalism by picking up...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST