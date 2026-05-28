€2m Whitestown Greenway links Sean Walsh Park and Killinarden
The Whitestown Greenway was officially opened on Monday in Tallaght, with up to €2m of landscaped pedestrian and cycle route linking Killinarden Park to Sean Walsh Park.
The new 640m pedestrian and cycle route is located along the Whitestown Stream and includes new road crossings at Killinarden Heights, Whitestown Drive, Whitestown Way and Killinarden Way/Killinarden Estate, and a new footbridge over the stream, linking the two parts of Tallaght together for active travel and leisure.