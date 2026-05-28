Firefighters tackle gorse fire in Piperstown

The gorse fire is currently being fought off by members of Dublin Fire Brigade at Piperstown Road, Bohernabreena

A gorse fire broke out in the Dublin Mountains due to the high temperatures in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The gorse fire is currently being fought off by members of Dublin Fire Brigade, who have been at Piperstown Road in Bohernabreena since approximately 2am.

Smoke could be seen and smelt in the air from Tallaght, originating from the mountains to the south of the village, and particles of ash have been spotted by some locals.

Residents in the area affected by smoke are advised to keep doors and windows closed, and roads are noted to be obscured by smoke also.

The sun has come out across Ireland in the past week, with temperatures consistently above the 20-degree mark – the temperature on Thursday morning was 22 degrees celsius.

A statement from Dublin Fire Brigade reads: “Firefighter/Paramedics are currently fighting a gorse fire off the Piperstown Road in the Dublin Mountains since 0200hrs this morning.

“As of 1000 hours, we have three fire engines, a specialised jeep, a District Officer and a drone unit in attendance.

“Dublin Fire Brigade are appealing to the public to please avoid the area. Roads in the area are obscured by smoke.

“If you are living in the area and are affected by smoke, please keep your doors and windows closed.

“Farmers in the area are urged to check on their livestock.”

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