600 vacant plots at St Joseph’s burial ground in Bohernabreena

There are currently 600 vacant plots available in St Josephs burial ground in Bohernabreena Cemetery.

During the SDCC area meeting on May 12, Councillor McMahon asked the council to clarify how many unused plots are currently present in the cemetery and if it is possible to return them to the council.

Through an examination carried out by the Burial Grounds administration and operations team in the Public Realm, it was found that many seemingly idle plots are awaiting use.

The team discovered that several vacant plots in the cemetery have been purchased in advance, and that some plots are not recorded in the burial registers.

A number of the plots also have restricted access and are effectively blocked from further use.

Due to the gaps in records, unclear ownership and lay out of the site, the council have reported difficulty in their ability to “confirm ownership or look at taking plots back in charge at the moment.”

The 600 vacant plots also include cremation plots and have been made available by the council following an expansion of plot capacity in the cemetery.

The council also confirmed that they will continue to review space for further expansion.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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