Minister of State at the Department of Justice Catherine Ardagh with Taoiseach Micheál Martin

Fianna Fáil TD Catherine Ardagh has been appointed Minister of State at the Department of Justice with responsibility for International Law, Law Reform and Youth Justice.

Minister Ardagh, a native of Crumlin, was first elected to the Dáil in 2024 following a general election for the Dublin South-Central constituency.

Prior to this, she worked as a solicitor and also served as a member of Dublin City Council from 2014 to 2016 before moving into a position in the Seanad.

Daughter of former TD Seán Ardagh, who served in the Dublin South-Central area from 1997 to 2011 and Councillor Marie Ardagh, who represented the Terenure-Rathfarnham LEA, Minister Ardagh will continue the family’s political lineage.

Once she has accomplished this move, Limerick TD and Junior Minister Niall Collins will move from his current role in the Department of Justice to the Department of Agriculture.

She welcomed her new role, saying “I look forward to applying both my legal expertise and the understanding I have gained from working closely with people across my constituency.

“I am also looking forward to working alongside my colleague Minister Jim O’Callaghan as we progress the important work underway in this area.

“Over the coming weeks, I will take the time to immerse myself fully in the portfolio, engage with stakeholders and set out the priorities that I will share then” she added.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin commented on Deputy Ardagh’s appointment as Minster, saying,

“I want to wish Minister of State Catherine Ardagh every success in her new role in the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, to which she brings considerable experience in the legal profession, and from her campaigning on health and social issues.”

Minister Ardagh was selected to replace Michael Healy-Rae who stepped down from his position as TD following upset at the government’s handling of the fuel protests last month.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme