Booth Road Cup success

BOOTH Road Celtic won the Larney Baker Cup last weekend with a big 3-1 win over Sallynoggin Pearse in the final at Larney Park.

The side had a tough road to the final with a penalty victory over Balbriggan, a 2-0 victory against Monread FC and another victory on penalties against Stella maris in the semi final.

Aaron Byrne put them ahead after eight minutes in the game following a throughball from Oisin Maher.

They would go two up just before the halftime whistle with a Shane Murphy delivery from a corner being met by the head of Dylan Robinson who was there to convert.

The second half saw the side had to overcome some adversity with Sallynoggin reducing the deficit following a penalty just minutes into the second period.

A third goal put the result beyond doubt in the 67th minute however with Sean Bermingham getting on the end of a cross from Matthew Raymond who had shown great skill on the right hand side of the pitch.

Dylan Muddiman earned himself a man of the match award on the day for an excellent performance.