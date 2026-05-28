St Pat’s pick up big win over Kickhams

ST PATRICK’S Palmerstown picked up a massive win at the weekend to consolidate their position as AFL Division 4 leaders with a comfortable 3-19 to 2-10 win over second place Ballymun Kickhams at Glenauline Park.

The hosts showed their physical prowess with their kickout winning ability highlighting the presence of players such as Adam Lambe, Garbhan Gallagher and Dave Griffin playing a key role in giving them a 1-12 to 0-07 interval advantage.

St Pat’s went even further ahead in the third quarter of the game thanks to an excellent scoring spree from Luke McGovern who managed 2-01 in this timeframe while Alan Griffin and Garbhan Gallagher put the game effectively to bed with both players managing two pointers.

Conor McHugh and James Dunphy were two other players who were involved with the Pat’s scoring with each player managing three points apiece.

The win ensured that Pat’s dominate Division Four as they now sit pretty three points clear at the top of the table.

The side have eight wins out of ten games with just a single draw and loss blemishing their record.

The result saw Kickhams drop to fourth with St Finians Swords and Man O War both leapfrogging them by a point.

Palmerstown continue their surge for the title now as they continue their charge on June 6th with a game against sixth placed St Patrick’s Donabate away from home.