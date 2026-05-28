Cup delight for Kilnamanagh

KILNAMANAGH U13 girl’s team won the Enda Mullen Cup final with a 2-1 victory over Peamount.

Taking place at the AUL Complex last weekend, the two sides were already familiar with one another having played in the league with Kilnamanagh finishing in first place and Peamount second on the podium.

Disaster struck for Kilnamanagh early on in the game as they found themselves 1-0 down following a deflected clearance ending up in the back of their net.

They managed to get themselves back into the game just before half time. From a corner kick, Ava Malone engaged in some quality play with Kate Breen before crossing the ball back into the box for Olivia Lyons to finish.

This goal gave them a renewed sense of optimism and going into the second half they began to take control of the game.

Eventually being rewarded for their efforts with just over 10 minutes to go they would utilise a well worked set piece move from the training ground with Jada O’Connor thumping in a winner from distance.

The victory marked the third year in a row that this Kilnamanagh side have won a DDSL League Cup and the second consecutive year that they managed a league and cup double.

U12 All-Ireland Champions in 2025, the side were knocked out in the quarter finals this year after playing up a year, they will have another crack at the U14 All Ireland crown and hope to add another treble to their ever growing list of accolades.