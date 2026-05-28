Peas U14s win first cup final

Peamount U14’s won their first ever cup final they took part in

PEAMOUNT United’s U14 Division 10 side took part in their first ever cup final at the AUL Complex last weekend against Kinsealy United.

Headed by Michael Dixon and Feargal Murray this side are only in their third year of existence and have come a long way in that short period of time.

Captained by Szymon Polikowski, Peamount started what was an nervy opening 15 minutes.

Goal keeper Tobi Bartuzi was called into action on numerous occasions performing magnificent saves to keep his side in the contest.

Elliott Shanley would then make a huge impact having come off the bench in place of Rian Dixon. Immediately making his presence known he poked in a goal from a corner at the near post following a delivery from Ciaran Murray.

The Peas kept the score at 1-0 coming into halftime thanks to spirited performances from the defence and midfield with Paul Bacoanu, Jack Sheridan, Darian Alexuc and Jack Devon ensuring that they kept their noses in front, despite immense pressure from the opposition.

The second half began with a sub as Connell Downey entered the fray for Peamount.

Both teams continued to make chances throughout the game however the keepers on either side of the pitch were both in top form.

Eventually Kinsealy managed to be rewarded for their efforts and broke through the Peamount defence to make the game 1-1.

The support from the sideline, particularly from the Alexuc family spurred the team on and they continued to battle courageously.

The midfield trio came into their own here with Luke Campbell sitting in as the defensive midfielder with Eric Rony and workhorse Akolade Michael ahead of him covering every blade of grass on the pitch.

With Shanley and Murray covering the wide areas, Kinsealy were struggling to break down Peamount though they did manage to poke holes on occasion with their speed, coming narrowly close with an effort off the post.

It would be captain Polikowski who would turn up with the winner. Scoring over 60 goals so far this season, it was business as usual as he got the deciding goal with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Zain Zubair would make an appearance off the bench, closing out the final minutes of the game while the rest of the squad was supplemented by a bench of Daniel Usni, Aadil Kabeer, Maier Muhammed and Lee McNab.

Head Coach Michael Dixon was delighted with the result.

“The lads did brilliantly today, battled hard and took the lead twice. We were thankful for having a great squad and a credit to all of the subs, both used and unused. Special mention to the backroom team of Sarah Dixon who ensures the team are always immaculately presented on match day in clean jerseys and to Ciara Murray for organising the memorial tribute for the father of our defender Darian Alexuc”.

The team will now focus on winning their remaining six games of the league in an effort to win a league and cup double.