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Coole show from the Knocklyon U16 girls
Knocklyon United beat Rathcoole U16s on penalties

Coole show from the Knocklyon U16 girls

Michael HowleyMay 28, 2026 1:41 pm

KNOCKLYON United managed a victory in the Tony Murray Cup with their game against Rathcoole going all the way to a penalty shootout.

Captained by Ella McGuirk and managed by Amanda Mowlds and Eddie Lacey, Knocklyon took  the lead in the final with a goal from Ellie Egan in the dying moments of the first half ensuring that they were 1-0 up at the interval.

Rathcoole would come out strong in the second half however and pushed forward. They found an equaliser courtesy of Lucy Victory and with just minutes left in regular time Victory was on hand again to fire home a rebound and put her side ahead.

Knocklyon now found themselves pushing forward frantically and would be rewarded for their efforts with Egan once again on hand to score for her side and send the game into extra time.

While there had been a flurry of goals in the second half for both sides, extra time did not bring the same level of action and with neither side being able to put the ball in the net the game went to penalties.

It would be Knocklyon to prevail with goalkeeper Aoife Devaney producing an incredible save to ensure that her side won the Tony Murray Cup with a 4-3 scoreline.

Supported by Ascot Motor Company and Justin Prendaville Properties, the team’s victory represents the first cup won for the girls section in Knocklyon and with the continuous expansion of the section will likely be the first of many.

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