St Francis U14s go all the way in O’Neill’s Cup

ST FRANCIS U14’s won the O’Neills Cup last weekend at the AUL Complex with a 4-2 victory against Malahide.

It was a slow start for Francis who conceded in the first half and trailed at the break with the scoreline at 1-0.

After the interval they were rejuvenated and approached the second half with a renewed sense of energy.

With 20 minutes to go the equaliser was found thanks to a brave goal from Adam Costigan. This kickstarted Francis into a different gear and a sublime hattrick in the last 20 minutes of the game made it 4-1 with just minutes to go.

Malahide got a goal late on through a penalty but it was too little too late as Francis ran out winners with a 4-2 scoreline.

It was just reward for an excellent performance from the team characterised by terrific defending, tireless running in midfield and great goalkeeper, of course paired with clinicality up front.

The win marks successive cup wins for the team having lifted the U13 Dublin Bus Cup last season.

Squad: Rhys Henvey, Jan Romanowski, Jamie Gardner, Luke Kelly, Alex Moore, Harry Byrne, Jayden Fishbourne, Samson Olszewski, Mason Yourell, Daniel Breen, Adam Leonard, Ethan De Ferreira, Colin Murphy, Scott Kinsella, Adam Costigan, Jayden Fayiah, Cooper Greene.