Search
St Francis U14s go all the way in O’Neill’s Cup
St Francis U14’s won the O’Neills Cup

St Francis U14s go all the way in O’Neill’s Cup

Michael HowleyMay 28, 2026 1:42 pm

ST FRANCIS U14’s won the O’Neills Cup last weekend at the AUL Complex with a 4-2 victory against Malahide.

It was a slow start for Francis who conceded in the first half and trailed at the break with the scoreline at 1-0.

After the interval they were rejuvenated and approached the second half with a renewed sense of energy.

With 20 minutes to go the equaliser was found thanks to a brave goal from Adam Costigan. This kickstarted Francis into a different gear and a sublime hattrick in the last 20 minutes of the game made it 4-1 with just minutes to go.

Malahide got a goal late on through a penalty but it was too little too late as Francis ran out winners with a 4-2 scoreline.

It was just reward for an excellent performance from the team characterised by terrific defending, tireless running in midfield and great goalkeeper, of course paired with clinicality up front.

The win marks successive cup wins for the team having lifted the U13 Dublin Bus Cup last season.

Squad: Rhys Henvey, Jan Romanowski, Jamie Gardner, Luke Kelly, Alex Moore, Harry Byrne, Jayden Fishbourne, Samson Olszewski, Mason Yourell, Daniel Breen, Adam Leonard, Ethan De Ferreira, Colin Murphy, Scott Kinsella, Adam Costigan, Jayden Fayiah, Cooper Greene.

Read More


Coole show from the Knocklyon U16 girls

Sport

KNOCKLYON United managed a victory in the Tony Murray Cup with their game against Rathcoole going all the way to a penalty...

Peas U14s win first cup final

Sport

PEAMOUNT United’s U14 Division 10 side took part in their first ever cup final at the AUL Complex last weekend against Kinsealy...

Cup delight for Kilnamanagh

Sport

KILNAMANAGH U13 girl’s team  won the Enda Mullen Cup final with a 2-1 victory over Peamount. Taking place at the AUL Complex...

St Pat’s pick up big win over Kickhams

Sport

ST PATRICK’S Palmerstown picked up a massive win at the weekend to consolidate their position as AFL Division 4 leaders with a comfortable...

Booth Road Cup success

Sport

BOOTH Road Celtic won the Larney Baker Cup last weekend with a big 3-1 win over Sallynoggin Pearse  in the final at...

Lucan United crowned Metro Cup champions

Sport

LUCAN United have won the Metropolitan Cup following a 2-1 victory against Inchicore Athletic in the final at the UCD Bowl last...

Dubs face Louth in All-Ireland

Sport

THE Dublin Footballers take on Louth in round one of the All- Ireland Football Championship this coming Sunday in Croke Park. The...

Locals are honoured with basketball awards

Sport

BASKETBALL Ireland recently held their annual awards ceremony at the Osprey Hotel in Naas last Saturday night with a number of local...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST