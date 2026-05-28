Town girls lift Skelly Cup

Tallaght Town U16 girls beat Clonee United in the Skelly Cup Final and (inset): Chloe Mooney and Sarah Kate O’Connor with the trophy

TALLAGHT Town’s U16 girls side won 4-1 against Clonee United in the Skelly Cup Final last weekend at the AUL Complex.

Tallaght started the game strongly though they found themselves unable to convert the few chances they had in the opening period of the game.

They would be awarded a penalty in the 25th minute with Eabha Rose Gartland stepping forward to slot it home and break the deadlock.

The lead would be short-lived however with Clonee managing to score from a free kick just two minutes later in the contest to level up the score at 1-1.

Tallaght would not let the setback deter them however and managed to get a crucial goal just before the break thanks to Roisin Kirwan poking home a goalmouth scramble to make the score 2-1 heading into halftime.

A strong start to the second half saw them pick up a third goal thanks to Maise Doyle which put them firmly in the driver’s seat and the cherry on top would come 15 minutes before the end with a brilliant goal from Sophie Noonan who took on three players and produced a tidy finish to make it 4-1.

There were great performances from all across the squad with Ellie Valentine earning player of the match.