Muay Thai Gym enjoy international success

NEWCASTLE based Muay Thai Gym, Setanta Sport and Fitness recently saw success on an International stage with an excellent performance at the Sandee WTKA Open which was held in Barnsley, UK.

Located on Newcastle’s main street, the young athletes from Setanta went head to head with Europe’s elite.

Only formed just over two years ago, fighters from Setanta went into the competition with significantly less experience than many of their competitors but were still more than capable of competing with some of the best on the continent.

Defying the odds 12 year old Ruby Guidon and nine year old Ema Kalinauskaite put on masterclass performances being crowned the new Sandee Open Champions in their respective divisions.

All this despite coming up against fighters from gyms with decades of legacy behind them.

Another fighter who is certainly worth a mention would be Tommy Deegan who reached the final before breaking his arm after a nasty fall.

In a video that has done the rounds online, Deegan can be seen back in training only days after the break, arm in a sling and practicing on a heavy bag, only further highlighting the dedication that these children have for their sport.

Led by Head Coach Graham Byrne and Junior Coach Jack Mcloughlin, the gym has rapidly transformed into a powerhouse of technical skill, discipline, and community pride.

“We may be a newer gym compared to the legacy clubs out there, but the heart, dedication, and work ethic of these kids is unmatched,” said Head Coach Graham Byrne.

“To go over to England, face the top tier of UK and European talent, and bring home two championship titles is a testament to what we are building here. This team truly represents the future of Irish Muay Thai.”

The club will be holding various different fundraisers over the coming months to organise a trip for members to travel and train in Thailand.