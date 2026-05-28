Valerie making her Mark in the Taekwondo world

ST MARK’S Taekwon-Do Senior Instructor Valerie Keane was recently promoted to the rank of a 9th degree Grandmaster earning the highest ranking that Taekwon-Do can bestow upon its practitioners.

This has led her to become the first woman in Ireland to ever achieve the rank of Grandmaster.

Keane has spent 44 years teaching her students out of Springfield and has travelled to competitions with them all over the world.

On the 11 th April 2026, the ITF Promotions Committee proudly promoted St. Marks Taekwon-do School senior instructor Master Valerie Keane to the rank of 9 th degree (IX Dan) Grandmaster, a dedicated martial artist, International Instructor, examiner and umpire, a leader who has paved the way for generations of Taekwon-Do practitioners including generations of the same families.

With over four decades of commitment to the art, teaching her students in Springfield, Tallaght for the last 44 years, travelling the globe with her students.

Throughout the decades, Grandmaster Keane has managed to compile a huge list of accomplishments and milestones.

The establishment of her own school in St Mark’s being one, coaching the first ever RITA National Junior Black Belt Team which won a record 16 medals at the 1993 European Championships.

Keane has been recognised by her peers also at numerous occasions over the years such as being inducted into the USA International Black Belt Hall of Fame in 2007 as well as being presented with the ITF Order Award by the International Taekwon-Do federation for her service to the sport in 2011.

She has seen her students compete at National, European and World Championships and her importance for Irish Taekwon-Do cannot be overstated, being the Repubic of Ireland Taekwon-Do Association’s National Secretary for 42 years, appointed by First Grand Master Rhee Ki Ha.

Keane imparted some of the knowledge and attitude that she aims to pass on to all of her students.

“I have always believed that by being yourself and showing deep love and commitment to what you enjoy the most, you naturally pave the way for others.

‘It’s important to stay open- minded, listen and continuously learn in this fast-moving world. We all face different challenges and perspectives and acceptance is key to growth.”

To the next generation in Taekwon-Do, she emphasises self-confidence and respect.

“Follow the five tenets of Taekwon-Do Courtesy, Integrity, Perseverance, Self-Control, Indomitable Spirit and allow them to guide you.

‘Over time, your confidence will grow.

‘Also, remember that modern technologies may be second nature to you, but they can be a challenge for older generations.

‘Show patience, understanding and gratitude for those who came before you. Their decades of dedication have paved the way for your opportunities today.”

Grandmaster Keane’s contributions have paved the way for future generations and

her passion, resilience and unwavering spirit will continue to inspire Taekwon-Do practitioners for years to come.