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Ballyfermot U12s win their first girls cup final
Ballyfermot United’s girls are the first all girls team from Ballyfermot to win a cup final

Ballyfermot U12s win their first girls cup final

Michael HowleyMay 28, 2026 1:47 pm

Ballyfermot United Girls Under 12’s created history being the first all girls team from Ballyfermot United to win a cup final in the AUL Complex when they defeated Ashbourne 2-1 in a tight affair.

Ballyfermot managed by Shaun Reilly and Maurice Lynam had been unbeaten since January when they stepped up against a tough Ashbourne side.

The initial rain soaked AUL quickly turned to a warm and sunny afternoon when Mia Walsh scored an emphatic free kick from just inside the Ashbourne half to make the game 1-0, and settle some nerves.

Ashbourne battled back and scored with an excellent strike from just outside the Ballyfermot box.

Not to be outdone however after working the ball down the Ashbourne left wing with some tight intricate passing a swooping cross found Charlize Lovett on the edge of the Ashbourne box were she struck the ball on a half volley to slot it under the Ashbourne keeper- queue the celebrations.

The game ebbed and flowed with Ballyfermot creating the majority of the chances in the second half with the Ballyfermot defence of Mia Walsh,Romy Quinn and Penny Rose Butler ensuring Ashbourne didn’t sneak another goal.

The Ballyer side didn’t allow Ashbourne a second on the ball with a constant press from the midfield of Perrie Jacob, Charlize Lovett, Ava Fox and Rosemary Whelan and leading the front line with a dogged display was Keeva Salinger.

Referee John Shevlin had very little to be concerned about with this game being played in fantastic spirit on both sides.

Ballyfermot held on to their lead with Charlize Lovett’s great goal being the decider.In a touching tribute Ballyfermot were delighted to receive the trophy from Liam Prout, son of Willie Prout who was the famous stalwart with Glebe North for many years and whose family had sponsored the trophy on the day.

This marks Ballyfermot United Girls section first ever cup win in the AUL creating history and blazing the trail for future endeavours no doubt.

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