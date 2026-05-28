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Rathcoole celebrate
Rathcoole U18’s beat St Ita’s to win the John Duncan Cup at the AUL Complex

Rathcoole celebrate

Michael HowleyMay 28, 2026 1:50 pm

THE Rathcoole FC U18’s women’s side won the John Duncan Cup at the AUL Complex last weekend with a 2-1 victory over St Ita’s.

Rathcoole had a dream start to the contest, taking the lead after just three minutes with Sophia Ronan Pakenham finishing superbly from close range.

The early goal settled the team and they would double their advantage at the 15 minute mark with Brooke O’Sullivan giving them the 2-0 lead.

For the remainder of the first half Rathcoole found themselves in complete control, sharp passing, relentless work rate and brilliant team shape characterised the team.

At least right up until the halftime whistle when St Ita’s penetrated the defence and pulled a goal back to make it 2-1 at halftime, setting up a nervy second half for Rathcoole.

As expected, Ita’s came out guns blazing after the break. They piled on pressure, forcing Rathcoole to defend deep.

Rathcoole goalkeeper Jessica Mooney kept her side in the game repeatedly producing outstanding saves to keep them in front with a heroic performance in between the sticks.

Despite the pressure, Rathcoole were able to hold out until the final whistle and deservedly lifted the John Duncan Cup in celebration.

Coaches Alan and Cathriona were delighted with the team performance.

“We are so proud of the girls and they really deserved the win, and it’s great to see them get the reward after a tough season.”

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