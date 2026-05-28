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European double for Sophie in Slovenia
Newlands Taekwondo member Sophie Tapiz in action and (inset): Sophie with her medal haul

European double for Sophie in Slovenia

Michael HowleyMay 28, 2026 1:51 pm

CLONDALKIN native Sophie Tapiz has been taking the Taekwon-do world by storm this year becoming a European Double Champion.

The sixth year student in Colaiste Bride, represents her club Newlands Taekwon-Do and recently took part in the AETF European Championships which were held in Maribor Slovenia.

Tapiz earned first place in the Junior Female 2nd Degree Patterns category as well as first place in the Junior Female sparring 61kg category.

This made her a double champion as well as earned her the award of Best Overall Junior Female.

The European Championships were not the only international tournament where Tapiz has impressed however.

An excellent performance at the Dutch Open saw her earn first place in the Junior Female 2nd Degree Patterns category as well as two silver medals in Junior Female Sparring -61kg and Junior Female Overall Sparring -57kg.

She has seen major success domestically as well being named Best Overall Junior Female at the Munster Open after two first place finishes in Junior Female Second Degree Patterns and Junior Female Sparring -61kg.

She replicated the feat earning Best Overall Junior Female after two wins in the same categories at the Dublin Open which was also held this year.

Now after achieving success on a continental stage, Tapiz shifts her focus towards the global arena as she prepares for the ITA Taekwon-Do World Cup which will take place in Benidorm, Spain from September 28th to October 4th.

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