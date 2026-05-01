Work starts on much-needed 578 homes at Inchicore site
AN Droichead Órga in Inchicore, a landmark Dublin City Council development that will deliver 578 new homes in a mixed-tenure scheme comprising 137 social homes and 441 cost rental homes, alongside significant community, and public amenities was launched this week.
The new development will be situated on the former St Michael’s Estate off Emmet Road in Inchicore,
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