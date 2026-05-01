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Work starts on much-needed 578 homes at Inchicore site
Councillor Ray McAdam and Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne TD with councillors at the sod-turning

Work starts on much-needed 578 homes at Inchicore site

Echo StaffMay 1, 2026 10:05 am

AN Droichead Órga in Inchicore, a landmark Dublin City Council development that will deliver 578 new homes in a mixed-tenure scheme comprising 137 social homes and 441 cost rental homes, alongside significant community, and public amenities was launched this week.

The new development will be situated on the former St Michael’s Estate off Emmet Road in Inchicore,

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