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TU students get insight and hands-on experience
Emma Kennedy, MD The Echo, speaking at the event

TU students get insight and hands-on experience

Echo StaffMay 1, 2026 10:08 am

An event that saw entrepreneurs give students an insight into the world of PR and Media Experience took place at Work IQ Innovation Centre in Tallaght.

Speakers with various PR and Media backgrounds gave talks and interacted with college students from TU Dublin to provide them with experienced views on the fast-paced worlds they wish to enter.

Students involved worked in groups alongside the entrepreneurs on the day to create a press release and a marketing strategy, including an interview, photos and social media posts, competing against one another on the day.

Teams had two hours following a panel discussion and workshop to interview their assigned entrepreneur and craft their marketing to complement it, with prizes for best PR, best photo and more awarded to the teams.

Students involved in the experience

Students split into teams of six and interviewed their entrepreneurs on camera about their careers so far and their connection to the local area, showcasing the innovation that exists in Tallaght in a visual manner and how ambitious individuals can benefit from it.

Images taken were expected to show the personalities and energy of each of the businesspeople that were the subjects of the interviews.

Writers crafted the press release that accompanied the visual works and a producer was assigned to guide each time through their tight deadline.

The exercise allowed the students from TU Dublin to get hands-on experience of a frequently growing world and a look into how it has shaped the lives of those who have dedicated themselves to being a part of it.

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