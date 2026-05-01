Food with passion: Oaty Apple Crumble

John Paul Kennedy is a self-taught cook and an avid fan of collecting cookery books with a passion for good old-fashioned home cooking.

His passion for proper family cooking stems from his TWO Grandmothers, who were both excellent cooks, one of whom was a trained chef.

JP promises to bring us plenty of family-inspired recipes and tasty treats while showing us how to get the basics right.

This is the perfect post Sunday lunch dessert to serve to your family and friends.

A delicious warm apple filling with a crunch oaty topping, served with whipped cream and or vanilla ice-cream, the combination of hot and cold for me is just heavenly.

Sunday is the one day of the week we are all not madly rushing around and it’s the day I enjoy taking time to prepare a delicious Sunday roast always followed by something sweet to satisfyingly finish off the weekend.

This is a really easy dessert to pull together and it can be prepared the night before and then all you need to do is pop it into the oven the next day for 40 minutes and serve to your family and friends.

I promise this is one recipe you will come back to again and again!

Ingredients:

Crumble topping

150g porridge oats

150g plain flour

175g light brown sugar

200g cold unsalted butter cut into small cubes

Small scattering of Nut Granola for extra crunch (Optional)

Filing

4 large /6 medium brambly cooking apples – cut into bite size chunks

½ teaspoon of ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons plain flour

65g light brown sugar

Zest of ½ and orange – optional

Method:

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees.

Peel and chop the brambly cooking apples and pop into a large bowl. Add the sugar, cinnamon, orange zest (if using) and flour, mix well to combine all the ingredients. In a separate bowl add the flour, porridge oats, sugar and butter. Use a food mixer to combine until the mixture resembles chunky breadcrumbs. If you don’t have a food mixer use your finger tips to combine.

Toss the apple mixture into a large baking dish and cover with the oaty crumble evenly. Add the scattering of nut granola if you’ve opted for it on top.

Bake for 45 minutes in your preheated oven until the nice and golden and you can see the fruit mixture bubbling at the sides and serve warm with whipped cream or vanilla ice-cream. Pure heaven in a bowl!

My family simply adore this recipe and I am sure if you give it a try yours will too.

Simple and easy to prepare it’s the perfect sweet treat post Sunday dinner or any evening of the week you fancy a sweet treat and a recipe I am confident you will come back to time and time again.

Crumbles are an extremely adaptable dessert as you can alter the filing to use whatever fruits are in season such as blackberries, apple and strawberry is delicious too!

It is 100% essential that you serve with cream, ice-cream or custard.

The combination of hot and cold is simple sublime!

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