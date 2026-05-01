High-profile retail unit guiding at €1.2 million

A HIGH-profile retail investment guiding €1,200,000 for Unit 301 in The Square Shopping Centre.

With an Net Initial Yield of 6.82 per cent, the unit is let to Rubybridge Ltd t/a Spar at a passing rent of €90,000 per annum which secured on a 10-year lease from September 2025, with five-yearly rent reviews and no-break options. The tenant is unaffected by the sale.

Selling agent Colliers say the property comprises a prominent retail unit, extending to approximately 950 sq ft (NIA) located in a high footfall location.

The unit benefits from a prime, high-footfall position at the western entrance to The Square, opposite Belgard Square West, which also serves as the main access way from the Tallaght Luas station.

The unit is located opposite the cinema which drives additional footfall.

Internally, the unit is fitted to a modern convenience retail format and includes coffee offering with excellent frontage onto the mall.

The scheme is one of Dublin’s principal suburban retail destinations and benefits from excellent connectivity via the N81 and nearby M50, with access to multiple Dublin Bus routes and the Luas Red Line terminus at Tallaght.