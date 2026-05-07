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Abom tops early Order of Merit standings
Edmonstown Golfer Anna Abom

Abom tops early Order of Merit standings

Michael HowleyMay 7, 2026 9:44 am

ANNA Abom’s victory at the inaugural South of Ireland Women’s Amateur Open Championship has given the Edmondstown golfer the early advantage in this year’s Women’s Bridgestone Order of Merit.

Abom made history at Lahinch, becoming the first player to be crowned South of Ireland Women’s Champion.

Her commanding victory sees the 19-year-old top the early leaderboard, earning the maximum 325 points for her win.

The 2024 Women’s Order of Merit winner holds a 75-point lead over Hermitage’s Kate Lanigan, while Lucy Grattan (Tralee) and Deirdre Smith (Co  Louth) are currently tied for third, 135 points behind the lead.

The next event on the women’s schedule offers the largest points tally of the season, with the Flogas Irish Women’s Amateur Open Championship set to tee up at Newlands Golf Club from May 15.

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