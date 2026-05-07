Donore athletes hit the right note

JACK Raftery of Donore Harriers was competing on an international stage with the Irish mixed 4x400m relay team at the world relays in Botswana.

Unfortunately the team overall didn’t qualify for the world championships in the qualifying round and the repechage but in both cases Jack led off in leg 1 and got two 45 second 400ms which is a great start to the outdoor season

In the 12,000 participant Dublin City half marathon, John Travers was third overall in a new PB of 63.54, Kane Collins finished 9th and the club had 33 runners competing

Amy Moriarty ran an excellent 3.12 at the Limerick marathon

There was club representation internationally at the Prague marathon.

On a very hot day where temperatures rose to 25 degrees Jane O’Connor represented the Irish police women’s team in what was the European marathon championship for police athletics. This was her marathon debut finishing in an excellent 3.23.16, the seventh Irish female and 35th in the championship .

Club president Ian Redican travelled in his capacity as Irish representative for the police athletics federation in Ireland.

Irish team member Jack Haley had to unfortunately retire from the race with injury

Club members Mark Kelly and Sean Mooney ran excellent times in challenging conditions managing 3.09.37 and 3.26.43 respectively.

The club also had members compete at the Leinster Novice and Masters Road Championships in Gowran Kilkenny.

Claire Mulligan won a gold in the Women’s 45’s 3km with a time of 12.47 while Kenneth Nugent earned bronze in the Men’s 40’s 6km with a time of 20.34 as well as being the third scorer on the Dublin County team earning gold.

Des Trimble won gold in the Men’s 55’s 6km with a time of 21.00.

Charlie O’Neill ran at the European qualification U18 standard in the 800m at the Irish Milers Club at TUS Clonmel. His time of 1.52.77 will see him compete at the Championships hled in July this summer in Rieti, Italy.

Aryell Sheedy ran in the Paralympics mixed ability 100m with a time of 13.37 while Adam Foy competed in the 1500m with a time of 4.12.57.

Adam Nason and Harry Xahill both competed in the 3000m with times of 8.44.65 and 8.49.60 respectively while Caoimhe Mackey finished the 400m with a time of 58.99.

In Santry at the Dublin Graded Meet, a number of athletes from the club competed. Charlie White won Dublin Bronze in the 3000m with a time of 8.44.54.

Abigail Farrell ran in the U20 100m twice with times of 12.67 and 12.89 while Kate Campbell ran in the 100m D Grade with a time of 13.50.

Simon O’Toole PB’d in the 3000m B grade with a time of 9.29.79 earning a silver medal and Robert Dunne would also earn a silver medal in the D Grade Men’s 40 category with a time of 10.34.06.