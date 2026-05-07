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Success for Jobstown boxers at Neilstown BoxCup tournament
Aleigha Murphy and Tadgh Fitzpatrick from Jobstown Boxing Club

Success for Jobstown boxers at Neilstown BoxCup tournament

Michael HowleyMay 7, 2026 9:50 am

JOBSTOWN boxing club had several recent successes at the Neilstown BoxCup winning eight medals with boxers earning several individual awards.

Held in Collinstown Community school over the weekend, Tadgh Fitzpatrick won a gold medal as well as being crowned as ‘Best Junior Boxer’ at the event’.

Aleigha Murphy also was another gold medalist and as well as winning her medal was named as both ‘Best Female Senior’ and ‘Best overall Boxer’.

Ned Wall, Ava Mulhall, Max Kavanagh, Alannah Murphy and Eoin Finn also all found themselves with gold medals while Sean Perlin also podiumed at the event earning silver.

The club has been having success on all fronts recently with a number of victories in the National Championships also.

Brodrick Abudoire is set to compete this weekend at the U19 National Championships and will first face off against Karwan Palani of St Marys.

Ava Mulhall also recently qualified to represent Ireland at the 4 Nations tournament which is being held in June following a victory over Aoife Gillespie a 5-0 unanimous decision.

Tadgh O’Donnell is also representing Ireland at the minute as he has travelled to Poland to take part in the Feliks Stamm tournament.

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