Orchard boxers bag titles

CHERRY Orchard Boxing Club have recently had three members become National Champions in recent weeks.

Harry Reddington, Paddy McDonagh and Yousseff Sham were the three in question and following their victories in the National Championships would get the opportunity to box in a qualifier ahead of the Four Nations Championships this summer.

The qualifiers saw them face other Irish champions from across the country.

Sham competed at U15 level in the 48kg category and defeated Anthony Donoghue from Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar with a 3-1 decision.

Paddy McDonagh also competed at U15 level at the 57kg class where he defeated Daniel Suriak by a unanimous 5-0 decision.

Harry Reddington received a walkover victory at U17s level in the 42kg category.

All three will represent Ireland at the upcoming 4 Nations Championships this summer.

Coach Liam Murphy was delighted with the results and praised the dedication of his fighters.

“To get three national champions in a year is great.

‘You could go years with no national champions which is great because the standard is so high.

‘They train like pros now, the kids all put the work in because they know if they don’t put in the work they won’t get the reward.”

“The sacrifices that they make, you see your friends going out and instead you’ve to go up to the club and get your session in.”

Murphy is a native to the area and spent over 10 years in St Matthew’s boxing club before making a move to set up his own place in 2012.

Set up alongside Pat Cullen and the late Declan Baird, the club is going strong with now over 100 members and Murphy hopes that it will outlast even him.

“It’s been massive, I knew the area and people think that we are doing a good job.

‘We’re only caretakers really, the main goal will be to get the next generation of boxers to carry it on.

‘The years go by so fast now. It’s making sure you get the right people in and the club keeps going forward.”

“It’s not just about the champions, it’s about getting kids in off the street.

‘You’re not going to have champions every year, it’s not just about the glory.

‘We were blessed this year who put in serious work but the kids coming in and staying and growing in the club, that’s the reward there in itself.”