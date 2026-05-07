Historic win for Tohill in French Rallycross

Derek Tohill in action and (inset): Derek celebrates on the podium

TERENURE native Derek Tohill earned himself a historic victory last weekend in the opening round of the French Rallycross Championship at Lessay.

After a year of becoming familiar with the competition in 2025, Tohill embarked on a season opener at the weekend fresh off the back of a double victory in the opening rounds of the British Rallycross Championship at Lydden Hill last month.

An impressive fourth fastest in the Free Practice session with the Peugeot 208 WRX, set the tone and was a significant step up in pace from 2025.

Double European Rallycross Champion Tohill then went fifth fastest in the Pole Position race to secure an outside spot in the last race of Q1, but hopes of a strong result were ended by contact in the first corner that broke the Peugeot’s suspension.

Climbing back up the order from the last, Tohill was fourth fastest in Q2, then fifth in wet conditions on Sunday morning.

A difficult Q4 session meant Tohill wound up seventh in the Intermediate Classification but a strong drive in the semi finals was rewarded by a second row start for the final.

The main event saw Tohill make a brilliant launch from row two on the grid and avoided multi car contact to run second out of the first corner.

He then moved into the lead halfway around the first lap but gave up track position with an early joker lap strategy.

On the final lap he managed to pip three time French Champion and two time world RX event winner Davy Jeanney, who took his joker.

Tohill secured the win in what is widely regarded as the most competitive domestic rallycross championship in the world.

He spoke after the race about the achievement.

“It’s really difficult to put into words what it means to win the first round of the 2026 French Rallycross Championship.

The team has been incredibly professional and worked tirelessly to earn this result.”

“It’s a dream to drive and compete in a rallycross Supercar and an even bigger dream to win races.

‘To win a French Supercar event is a lifelong dream. I love Rallycross in France, the passion, level and ambience are second to none.

‘The French know their rallycross and it’s fantastic just to be part of the events. I love just watching the other French classes as the crowds are so involved in the event.”

“We had a strong weekend with a few ups and downs but then the heavens opened and it rained for the final.

‘I love the wet and after a strong semi final I knew I could win it.

‘Peter [McGarry] my spotter, called a great joker lap strategy and we just managed to hold off a hero of mine, Davy Jeanney.