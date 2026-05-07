Great week for Tallaght at home and abroad

TALLAGHT AC athletes were in top form last week, of course Sean Aigboboh set a new National Record for the 200m with a time of 20.27 in Houston, Texas but there were a number of other Tallaght AC athletes in action over the weekend.

Dubem Amah surpassed the qualifying standard for the 200m World U20 Championships with a time set at the Jesse Owen’s Classic Meet in Columbus Ohio.

Amah needed to race at least a 21.15 200m and managed to achieve a 21.03 finish comfortably making the standard.

Rathcoole native Cormac Dixon was also in action stateside over the weekend and set a new club record in the 1500m managing a time of 3:41.10 and was just beaten at the finish line by 0.06 seconds at the Northeastern Invitational Meet in Derham Massachusetts.

In her first outdoor track race of the season Rhasidat Adeleke recorded a time of 22.86 in the 200m at the Texas Invitational Meet in Austin.

At the Dublin City half marathon on Sunday, Tomas Fitzpatrick was the first club runner to cross the line with a time of 11:11.16. He was followed shortly after by Stephen Worth (1:16.06), Shaun McCarville (1.28.14), Susan Jones (1:32.04), Elaine DeCourcy (1:32.27), Derek Colwell (1:38.07), Michael Murphy (1:38.55), Grainne Myers (1:54.43), Carol Murray (1:59.26), and Suzanne Sweeney (2:02.14).

Ferghal O’Connor recorded a time of 3:07.25 in the Prague Marathon and Orla Brennan ran 3:51.54 in the Limerick City Marathon.

The previous day at the Leinster Masters Road Race Championships in Gowran, Co Kilkenny saw David Callaghan finished 8th overall with a time of 20.19 and was the second scorer on the Dublin M35 winning team.

Several club athletes did well at the Dublin Graded Track and Field Meet in Santry.

Franklin Onwuzuluma recorded times of 11.56 and 11.61 in his two Grade B 100m contests. Derek Kennedy would manage 12.83 twice in his Grade D 100m races.

Debutante Al Mubaraky recorded a time of 11.82 in his Grade D 100m contest with Sean McDonnell also competing for the first time with times of 12.98 and 13.18 in the 100m

In the Grade C Women’s 100m contests Beauty Ikpefua recorded times of 13.19, a new PB, and 13.20 while also finishing second in the shot put with a throw of 10.70m.

Amaya Mitchell recorded times of 13.65 and 13.98 in her two races while Eugene Mugnier managed a time of 2:16.85 in his first ever 800m contest at Grade D level.

Sean McCabe managed a time of 10:33.61 in the Grade C 3000m.