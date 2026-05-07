Remarkable double for Na Gael Óga’s U15s

Na Gael Óga U15 boys claimed the Division Seven Shield and Division Five Cup in this years Feile

NA GAEL Óga’s under 15 boys team achieved a remarkable double this season managing to win a Division 7 Shield in Football and Division 5 Cup in Hurling in this year’s Feiles.

The team has shown serious dedication over the last number of months, partaking in extra training sessions and workshops.

The team was focused on not only maximising performance but developing mental strength to keep performing during tough moments of the season.

This was perhaps best typified by a loss against Whitehall before Christmas which saw the team lose after being 11 points clear at half time.

After regrouping the result turned into a real source of motivation and the team ensured the same mistakes would not happen twice with a well deserved victory against Whitehall several weeks later just in time for the Feile.

Congratulations to the Na Gaeil Óga Under 15 Boys who have achieved a remarkable double this season by winning the Division 7 Shield in Football and the Division 5 Cup in Hurling.

This is a tremendous achievement and a testament to their commitment, resilience and teamwork.

The Football Shield finals took place in Lucan Sarsfields and saw Na Gaeil Óga take on St Vincents in the semi finals.

Helped on their way by a well taken goal by Ahmed Khedar, Na Gaeil Óga emerged victorious with a scoreline of 1-05 to 1-10.

This set the side up for a final against the hosts, Lucan Sarsfields. Na Gaeil Óga played against the wind for the first half, but managed to lead by five points at half time.

Ahmed Khedar was able to convert a penalty in the first half before scoring another goal in the second while Tobin Dodd also caused a green flag to be raised.

Their goalscoring activities would be enough to win them the game despite going down to 14 players.

In the end it would be a comfortable 1-07 to 3-06 win for Na Gaeil Óga to earn themselves a shield.

There was notable performances from Aaron Ó Raghallaigh, Tobin Dodd, Conor Ó Laoghóg and Oisin Ó hEamhaigh, but with an outstanding display over the 2 matches, scoring 3 goals on the day Ahmed Khedar was Na Gaeil Óga’s best player.

The Division 5 Hurling Cup took place at Cuala GAA on Thomastown Road.

Óga came up first against an amalgamated team of Westmanstown and St Peregrine’s in the semi final.

While it looked like they were going to be behind at half time, a thunderbolt strike from Tobin Dodd ensured that the sides would be level at the interval.

The game would continue to be extremely competitive throughout the second half with Na Gaeil Óga eventually winning 1-09 to 0-08.

The final saw them play another amalgamated team in Southern Gaels and again benefit from a goal just before halftime.

Luke Hickey was the goalscorer on this occasion with his shot bringing the sides level just before the break.

Now with the wind behind them for the second half they played like a totally different team.

Oscar O Duinn managed a goal which turned the game in their favour before Ahmed Khedar would produce another bit of magic with an overhead strike to score another.

Aaron O Raghallaigh would finish the scoring for Na Gaeil Óga and while Southern Gaels scored a consolation goal with the last puck of the game, it would be the side from Lucan running out three point winners with a score of 2-05 to 3-05.

The Na Gaeil Óga defence was outstanding in both games notable performances by Cillian Kavanagh, Jack Ó Murchú, Shayne Lynagh, Aaron Ó Raghallaigh backed by a great display of goalkeeping from Ruadhan Ó Laoghóg.