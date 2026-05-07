Search
St Francis secure the U18 LFA Youth Cup
St Francis goalscorer Chisom Chime shields the ball from Peamount’s Darragh O’Brien and (inset): St Francis Darren McDonald, Jeff Dolan, Conor Kinsella and Padraig O’Donnell Photos by CM Photography

St Francis secure the U18 LFA Youth Cup

Michael HowleyMay 7, 2026 10:17 am

ST FRANCIS U18’s side have won the LFA Youth Cup following a 1-0 victory over Peamount in the final which was held in Richmond Park over the weekend.

Originally meant to be played in Pearse Park on the Astro Pitch, the LFA moved the venue to Richmond Park after efforts from St Francis to have it moved with St Patrick’s Athletic accommodating the venue change.

The two sides have played each other twice in the league this season with both sides managing a win.

It would be Francis who emerged the victor of the best of three series after a goal in the dying minutes of the game from Chisom Chime following a defensive error from an otherwise resolute Peamount defence.

Francis themselves impressed in defence, particularly the centre back partnership between Caiden Curley Ruane and Muadh Abughoffa.

The side showed strength off the bench too with Adam Gilson in particular impressing.

Coming into the season Francis were hoping to win silverware.

A league cup defeat to Corduff after extra time saw an exit from that competition as well as a penalty shootout defeat to Castlebar Celtic in the quarter finals of the All Ireland.

This left the LFA Youth Cup as their primary focus alongside the league.

Francis reached the final after wins against Belvedere and Leicester Celtic in the quarter and semi final stage, 5-3 and 2-0 victories respectively.

This put them on a wave of momentum and they were ready to seize the opportunity to lift some silverware in what is their last ever season of DDSL football.

They are also still fighting it out in their league, currently battling towards the top of the table alongside Corduff and Belvedere.

Manager Jeff Dolan was delighted with his team’s performance.

“We certainly didn’t go into this game with the mindset of it being a done deal.

‘We knew that if we weren’t at our best they would make us pay.

‘It was just a matter of trusting ourselves.

‘We’d been playing well in the lead up, winning 3-0 against Corduff the week before.

‘The squad from 1-18 have been great.”

“It was a soft pitch so the lads were red faced at halftime, we knew the substitutions would be important and we got them right thank god.

‘The subs we made gave us that energy and you could see that in the second half. It just turned the tide of the game to us.”

“It was a huge crowd at it, great for everyone to have that day and what an amazing stadium to have the final in.”

Read More


Great week for Tallaght at home and abroad

Sport

TALLAGHT AC athletes were in top form last week, of course Sean Aigboboh set a new National Record for the 200m with...

Historic win for Tohill in French Rallycross

Sport

TERENURE native Derek Tohill earned himself a historic victory last weekend in the opening round of the French Rallycross Championship at Lessay....

Success for Jobstown boxers at Neilstown BoxCup tournament

Sport

JOBSTOWN boxing club had several recent successes at the Neilstown BoxCup winning eight medals with boxers earning several individual awards. Held in...

Donore athletes hit the right note

Sport

JACK Raftery of Donore Harriers was competing on an international stage with the Irish mixed 4x400m relay team at the world relays...

Abom tops early Order of Merit standings

Sport

ANNA Abom’s victory at the inaugural South of Ireland Women’s Amateur Open Championship has given the Edmondstown golfer the early advantage in...

Sean ‘buzzing’ after breaking 200m record

Sport

TALLAGHT native Sean Aigboboh has broken the Irish 200m record managing a time of 20.27 racing at the Cameron Burrell Invitational. The...

Three Rock miss out in cup final

Sport

THREE Rock Rovers missed out on the men’s Irish Senior Cup title to Lisnagarvey after an epic final at Grange Road last...

Schools Track and Field success

Sport

TALLAGHT AC athletes recently delivered some excellent performances at the Schools Track and Field zones in Santry. Lily Cowap of Sancta Maria...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST