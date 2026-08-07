Annual Park Family Fun Day takes place in Ballycragh Park

THIS Sunday, Ballycragh Park will be splashed in colour as the annual Park Family Fun Day returns this year with a colour dash.

From 12pm until 2pm, everyone is welcome to head to Ballycragh Park for an afternoon packed with fun, laughter and community spirit. The South Dublin Mobile Library can be found parked up on the day to ensure keep each and every book worm fed during the summer holidays.

Live music and a live DJ will also be featured on the day, as well as a plenty of children’s entertainment.

Everyone is welcome on the day, especially furry friends, who are encouraged to join in on the teddy bear picnic which will include games, competitions and spot prizes before the team from the SDCC Mobile libraries host a teddy bear story time. The colour run will be split into three categories, to ensure everyone who wants to take part can do so with ease.

The first wave will include the Park Running Programme participants, who will complete their final Colour Dash and receive their medals and certificates from Coach Dara.

Wave two will see a gentle, inclusive Colour Dash for children and adults with additional needs or sensory sensitivities, to create a relaxed and welcoming experience for everyone.

The third wave is open to the whole community and will welcome everyone who wishes to join in.

Stewart’s Foundation Sensory Bus, a fully fitted mobile sensory vehicle will appear for the day to provide a safe, welcoming and non-clinical environment where individuals can self-regulate, relax and experience the therapeutic benefits of multi-sensory equipment.

Artisan Irish ice pop company, Kahuna Pops, will also be in attendance to ensure everyone is kept cool for the day, as well as Park Perks Coffee Shop, which will be open with delicious cakes, cookies and refreshments.

Those who wish to attend should note that there will not be parking will be available at the Park Community Centre or along the main road on Sunday.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

TAGS news