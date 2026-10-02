Business unit near Tallaght Hospital up for sale

AN OPPORTUNITY to purchase a 418.1 sqm single-storey unit in Cookstown Industrial Estate has been brought to the market.

The single-storey, semi-detached industrial Unit 53 on Fourth Avenue of the industrial estate in Tallaght is zoned for ‘REGEN’ uses in the new South Dublin County Development Plan 2022-2028, and has an overall site curtilage of approximately 0.094 hectares, or 0.23 acres.

The REGEN zoning is used by the local council as a way to flag a location that could “facilitate enterprise and/or residential led regeneration subject to a development framework or plan for the area incorporating phasing and infrastructure delivery”.

It’s location adjacent to Tallaght University Hospital and Work IQ, and within a well-known industrial estate provides it with strong public transport links nearby, such as the 65, S6, W2, 27 and 82 buses, as well as the Red Line Luas at Tallaght Hospital.

There is also “extensive” off-street parking to the front with a further side passage available for commuting workers.

It comprises of solid block construction with concrete infill walls and a double skin roof incorporating Perspex roof panels. Externally, the front façade is finished with part-block, part-dash painted render.

There is a manual roller shutter door with external halogen lighting. Internally, the unit comprises open plan industrial space with ancillary office space.

Interested parties are encouraged to get in touch with agent City Properties for more information.

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