Lucan agency secures three year Culture Night contract

Legacy Communications has been appointed to deliver marketing campaigns for Culture Night

LUCAN-based Legacy Communications has been appointed by the Arts Council to deliver marketing campaigns for Culture Night for three years, inclusive of this year.

The appointment has already seen Legacy, based in Millbank Business Park, bring together capabilities from across its brand, content, social and communications teams to deliver Culture Night 2026.

It follows a competitive tender process to deliver an integrated national Culture Night campaign spanning advertising, content creation, paid social, social media management and PR.

Legacy worked with the Arts Council to bring its One Night For All campaign platform to audiences across Ireland ahead of this year’s Culture Night, which took place on Friday.

Legacy Communications Head of Brand, Content & Social Shireen McDonagh said: “Culture Night demonstrates the value of bringing our specialists together around one central idea.

“One Night For All gave us an established platform to build from, and our role has been to think strategically about how that idea comes to life in fresh and relevant ways across different audiences and channels.”

This campaign spanned across TV and radio advertising, organic & paid social strategy and management across Meta, TikTok and LinkedIn, content creation and national and regional PR.

It featured ambassadors from across Irish cultural life, including Lucan native and literary ambassador Djamel White and GAA footballer turned fashion designer Paul Galvin, among others.

McDonagh noted that “it reflects the breadth of capability across Legacy over the last number of years”, two years after it was awarded Agency of the Year.

“That has meant developing new themes, content and ways into the story, with TV, radio, social, content and earned media each playing a distinct role.

“It reflects the breadth of capability across Legacy over the last number of years, bringing brand, content, social and communications together around one central campaign.”