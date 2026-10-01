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Parents are ‘devastated’ over the closure of crèche
Some of the families that will be impacted by the closure outside Oakview crèche

Parents are ‘devastated’ over the closure of crèche

James Roulston MooneyOctober 1, 2026 12:18 pm

Parents are “stressed out” and “devastated” after they were informed that Oakview crèche at TU Dublin Tallaght campus will close its doors in January.

43 families are set to be affected, as well as their families, as Oakview, based at the college campus on Greenhills Road after it was announced that the childcare facility would shut its doors in January.

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