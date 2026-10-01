Parents are ‘devastated’ over the closure of crèche
Parents are “stressed out” and “devastated” after they were informed that Oakview crèche at TU Dublin Tallaght campus will close its doors in January.
43 families are set to be affected, as well as their families, as Oakview, based at the college campus on Greenhills Road after it was announced that the childcare facility would shut its doors in January.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
You'll get access to our weekly ePaper as well as immediate access to this article.
Read More
CHI Tallaght found in breach of data rules over Children’s recordsLatest
Children’s Health Ireland at Tallaght has been found to be in breach of data protection rules over the storage of children’s personal...
Michael Noonan has officially joined Nottingham ForestLatest
Michael Noonan has officially been announced by Nottingham Forest after it was heavily speculated that the 18 year old would be joining...
Bawnogue District Centre transformed into community welcome spaceClondalkin
THE new Bawnogue District Centre was opened in recent days following extensive efforts as part of an Enhancement Project, on which works...
This weeks front pages – October 1, 2026Latest
The Echo is out today! You’ll find the latest edition on shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and neighbouring areas.Support local journalism by picking up...
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.