St Martin’s Parish marks 50 Years with Harvest Festival celebration

“This year, 2026, marks the 50th Anniversary of St Martin’s Parish,” explains a representative of the St Martin’s Parish council.

As part of this celebration, they are hosting this year’s Harvest Festival (October 2 – 4) in partnership with the Vine Group.

The church, dedicated to St Martin de Porres, was officially opened and blessed by Archbishop Dermot Ryan on December 12, 1976.

“We thank God for the priests and sisters who have served our parish, the parishioners who have lived and worshipped here, and everyone who has celebrated significant occasions at St Martin’s.”

St Martin’s will mark its 50th anniversary on Sunday, December 13, with a special Thanksgiving Mass celebrated by Archbishop Dermot Farrell.

Today, St Martin’s is a well-established parish with dedicated lay participation.

The Parish Team consists of Fr James Daly P.P., Canon Michael Hurley (Chaplain), Fr Hector Mwale (Chaplain) and Deacon Pādraic O’Sullivan.

“We thank God for 50 years of faith in our parish and look forward with hope to the future.”

The St Martin de Porres Parish Harvest Festival begins on Friday, October 2, with an opening ceremony and expo in St Martin’s Church at 7:30pm.

Saturday, October 3, will see the Blessing of Animals in St Martin’s Courtyard at 11am, the Harvest Festival Concert in the church starting at 2pm, and the International Food Fair in the Pastoral Rooms at 3:30pm.

The final day of Sunday, October 4, will see a closing ceremony mass at 12:30pm in the church, followed by refreshments and entertainment in the Pastoral Rooms.

Children must be accompanied by an adult at all events.

All events are free, and all are welcome; no booking is required.

For more information, call the parish office at 014510160 or email stmartinsparish2020@gmail.com.