1976 champions celebrated at St Mary’s

ST MARY’S Saggart recently held a celebratory night in honour of their Intermediate Championship winning team of 1976.

The event was held at the clubhouse last Saturday evening and was a huge success with former players relishing the opportunity to meet their old teammates from what was a hugely important year for the club.

That Intermediate Championship win remains the highest honour won within the club and perhaps more importantly saw them attain Senior Football, a status that they have managed to hold on to throughout the last 50 years.

That final actually saw them beat Kilmacud Crokes who have gone on to become not only one of the biggest teams in Dublin but one of the biggest clubs in the country.

It is a big year for the club as they are also celebrating their 120th anniversary and will be hosting an event commemorating the anniversary at the Louis FitzGerald hotel on October 30th.

The club has changed a great deal over the past 50 years with many of the past players being impressed by the level of development currently ongoing within the club with pitch developments and floodlights now installed.

Longtime member Brendan Murray spoke on the importance of remembering occasions such as the 1976 Championship win.

“While we are in the middle of doing everything with the pitch and fundraising and there’s always something going on with the juvenile teams. It’s always important to remember that date.

‘Even a lot of newer people in the club, and I say newer for people who may have been in the club for 10 years or more but they might not know anything about that, so it’s important to remember.”