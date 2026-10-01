Tallaght trio dominate rallycross awards after dramatic season

ONCE again Tallaght was well represented at the annual PartsforCars.ie IRX Rallycross Championship awards.

Coyne brothers Michael and Willie, along with Peter McGarry took home a large haul of trophies on the night.

All competing in the same class in the championship they traded wins each weekend over the course of last season.

The gap between competitors ran so tight that the entire series came down to the smallest of margins with Peter McGarry emerging victorious over Willie Coyne by a single point.

Michael Coyne will be pushing his brother as well as McGarry ahead of the new season which starts in Mondello Park on the weekend of October 3rd.

All three competed at the FIA European Rallycross Championship round that took place earlier on in the summer at Mondello Park.

The occasion was the first time in 30 years that the European Championships had held a round in Ireland and Michael Coyne was one of two drivers to compete in both events.

Peter McGarry spoke on his championship win this year.

“It was a busy year and it was great to have the European Championship coming over and to race in front of them and a massive crowd.

‘In terms of our championship season it was very close winning it by a point in the end. It was a credit to the class and how competitive it is, I love it and the people in it are brilliant too. It was a brilliant year.”

Michael Coyne also spoke on the championship season, particularly as he debuted a new car for this year sporting a Citroen DS3.

“I had the nova for 18 years so it was time for a change so I bought the Citroen and each time we went out we got quicker so we are getting there with it for next season.

‘It’s great for Tallaght to have three drivers competing in rallycross. I’m lucky to have been at it the last 30 years and to compete at the European round this year after doing so all those years ago was my highlight.”

Willie Coyne was also happy with his performance despite narrowly missing out on the overall title.

“I still get a buzz out of it every time. I love the Modified class as each race is like a final.

‘It’s that close and competitive and the cars are going that fast now you’re on or over the limit all the time. I’d like to congratulate Peter on his success and hand over the trophy from last year and battle for it again this season”.