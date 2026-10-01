Flock storms to second Junior Clio Cup win

Daire Flock in action at Spa and (inset): Daire standing on the top step of the podium

TALLAGHT native, Daire Flock took his second junior victory at the European Clio Cup with a superb drive at the Iconic Circuit de Spa Francorchamps in Belgium last weekend.

Competing in Round five of the 2026 Clio Cup European Championship with Westbourne Motorsport, Flock showed front running pace from the outset in a highly competitive field.

Flock qualified P8 for Race 1 around the 7km Ardennes circuit which put him right in the mix.

The first race was a frustrating affair however. Despite enjoying a solid start, Flock was pushed wide at the first corner and lost two places. Two safety car periods limited green flag racing before the race was ultimately finished under a red flag.

He came home P11 overall and P4 in the Junior category.

Race 2 however would make up for the previous disappointment. With a damp track, Flock and Westbourne made the call to start on slick tyres and the gamble certainly paid off.

Flock commented on the second race.

“Got a good start on slicks on a damp track, making up 2 places by the end of Lap 1 and slowly started making places up as the race went on,” After the safety car there was an incident between 2 cars in front, promoting me to P4 and that’s where we finished.”

Earning a P4 finish overall and P1 in the Junior Category, the result marked his second Junior win in the European Clio Cup, furthermore at one of the most demanding circuits in world motorsport.

Starting on slicks in damp conditions at Spa requires huge commitment and the result marks a major breakthrough in his European campaign.

The team will now turn their focus to the next round of the championship which will be held in Navarra, Spain on the weekend of October 18th.