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Smyth siblings dive to success in Southampton
Tallaght siblings Tadhg and Saoirse Smyth represented Shamrock Diving Club at the National Skills Finals in Southampton

Smyth siblings dive to success in Southampton

Michael HowleyOctober 2, 2026 9:58 am

TWO Tallaght divers recently competed at the National Skills final which took place in Southampton, UK, reports Michael Howley.

Saoirse and Tadhg Smyth represent Shamrock Diving Club in tournaments across both Ireland and the UK.

Saoirse was making her third consecutive performance at  the championships and had an extremely impressive competition winning a silver medal, competing against 25 other divers.

She also achieved a remarkable improvement, increasing her score from the Manchester qualifying round in February by over 20.25 points.

Her elder brother Tadhg also competed at the championships this year for the second year in a row and finished in an extremely impressive fifth place.

Unfortunately for the club, teammate Fionn Richardson was unable to compete following a leg injury after qualifying for the first time.

The National Skills Finals were the latest success in what was a busy summer for Shamrock Diving Club.

June saw Elina Rudzinka make her debut at the Swim England National Age Group Finals producing two outstanding personal best performances.

Four club members also represented Shamrock Diving Club at the Croatian Open Masters Championships in Rijeka with Luke Mitchell securing two fifth place finishes in his events and Isabelle Maher achieving top 12 finishes in her events.

Conor Grennan recorded sixth and eighth place finishes, while Benji Poulton managed fourth place in his 1m event.

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