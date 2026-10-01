St Anne’s mothers set for New York trip

ST ANNE’S Mothers and Others team recently underwent a training session with Dublin legend Michael Dara McCauley as they are preparing for an upcoming tournament in New York.

The World Festival of Football is held in New York every year and St Anne’s have the honour of being the only team from Dublin invited on this occasion.

Managed by former Tallaght Person of the Year Glenda Murphy Smullen and Grace Hillard, the Mothers and Others section was founded in 2019 and has gone on from strength to strength in the time since, regularly hosting between 20- 30 members consistently.

21 members of the team will be making the trip to the big apple.

A huge help to the team was the Tallaght and Firhouse Credit Union who were able to cover the registration costs thanks to their community fund.

Their contribution has helped make the trip possible for the side alongside the fundraising that was done by the team itself.

The group trains once a week at Bohernabreena each Tuesday evening from 7:45 and is open to anyone over 25 joining, though you won’t catch them there next week as they will be all packing bags to fly out to New York on Wednesday morning.