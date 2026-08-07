County Development Plan now open for submissions

SUBMISSIONS are now open to the public for the proposed material alterations to Proposed Variation No. 3 to the County Development Plan 2022-2028.

At the most recent SDCC Committee Meeting, it was resolved by Councillors to alter Variation No. 3: Draft City Edge Strategic Urban Regeneration Framework (SURF) to the South Dublin County Development Plan 2022- 2028.

As number of these alterations constituted a material alteration to the document, the proposed material alterations are subject to further public consultation.

Members of the public and other interested parties are invited to submit written submissions or observations until August 21 in respect to the proposed material alterations and accompanying documents.

SDCC clarified “submissions or observations in relation to other aspects of Proposed Variation No. 3 to the South Dublin County Development Plan 2022–2028 cannot be considered at this stage.”

In relation to local government and planning, material alteration refers to significant, important, or substantial changes made to a draft public document, in this case, changes to the County Development Plan.

Many of the proposed material alterations refer to the changing of the wording used in the different sections of the Plan in order to bring greater clarity or alter the context.

Those who wish to put forward a submission can do this through the SDCC online consultation portal by selecting “Make a Submission” up to 11.59pm on Friday, August 21.

Alternatively, written submissions can be made to the Senior Executive Officer at County Hall up until 4pm on the same date.

All submissions and observations will be available for public viewing and may also be placed on the County Council’s website, therefore should not include any personal information.

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