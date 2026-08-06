Progress on local parks proceeds on schedule

South Dublin County Council (SDCC) has provided updates on the progress of its parks around the county, including St Cuthbert’s Park, Butler McGee Park and the Camac Valley Caravan & Camping Park.

In Adamstown, work on Central Boulevard Park in Adamstown is progressing on schedule, with over 70 per cent of the pathways throughout the park completed and the installation of park furniture currently underway.

Stepping stones are due to be laid east of the veteran oak tree forming an important feature that will help integrate the existing hedgerow and veteran oak tree within the overall park design.

Remaining works at St Cuthbert’s Park in Clondalkin are expected to be completed this month, including the removal of vegetation around the 12th century church ruin which recommenced in May.

Once fully completed, the 12-hectare park will form an integral outdoor space for the community, with the addition of two playspaces, a teenspace, a 3 x 3 basketball court, a multi-use games area, new footpath/cycle routes, lighting and drainage upgrades to existing pitches.

According to SDCC, the tender for the Part 8 approved proposed upgrade works to Butler McGee Park should be published in the coming weeks for works that aim to transform the 20-acre greenfield site into a welcoming community park, featuring focal entrances, landscape and biodiversity enhancements, play, exercise and sports facilities, and improved links to wider cycle routes.

Works on this project are estimated to take 12-15 months to complete once a contractor is appointed.

The Whitestown Greenway was officially opened in May and work is now complete, providing a new green infrastructure corridor along Whitestown Stream, between Killinarden Park and Sean Walsh Park.

At the Camac Valley Caravan & Camping Park, tenders for its refurbishment have been received by SDCC and are being evaluated after which redevelopment works will be scheduled as soon as a works programme is agreed with the successful contractor.