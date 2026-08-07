South Dublin County Council Launches Four New Business Support Fund Schemes

SOUTH DUBLIN County Council (SDCC) is pleased to announce the launch of four new schemes under its Business Support Fund, a progressive initiative designed to support enterprise growth, revitalise commercial premises, and strengthen local business communities across the county.

The Business Support Fund now offers eight targeted funding streams that provide practical financial assistance to businesses looking to start, grow, innovate, and create employment opportunities.

The scheme supports investment in commercial and industrial properties, helping businesses upgrade their premises, attract customers, and enhance the vitality of local business areas.

A key focus of the fund is bringing vacant, derelict, and underutilised properties back into productive use, supporting regeneration and sustainable economic development throughout the county.

The eight schemes available are:

Start-up Rates Supports

Micro Enterprise Development for Vacant Premises

Towns & Villages Vacant Premises Activation Grant •Individual Unit Support

Industrial Area Improvement Scheme

Evening Time Economy Premises Support Scheme in Tallaght

Micro Enterprise Development for Food Business Development

Micro Enterprise Development for Enterprise Hubs and Shared Workshops

Businesses can apply for grants covering up to 75 per cent of eligible project costs, subject to a maximum grant award of €50,000.

Funding is available to eligible small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), start-ups, and social enterprises operating within the South Dublin County Council administrative area.

Application Process Applications for the Business Support Fund is now opened.

Eligible businesses can find full details, eligibility criteria, and application guidance at Business Support Fund – Local Enterprise Office – South Dublin.

For further information, please contact: info@leo.sdublincoco.ie or – 01-4149215

TAGS news