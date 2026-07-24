Data centres made up 23 per cent of metered electricity consumption in the country last year

Data centres accounted for nearly one quarter of electricity consumed in Ireland in 2025, with Tallaght and Clondalkin high on the list for residential usage, per the CSO.

A total of 7,663 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity was used by data centres in 2025, up around 10 per cent on 2024 figures, while Dublin postal districts produced the largest amount of energy of any area of the country in the residential sector.

A gigawatt-hour is used to measure the quantity of energy consumed over time.

Data centres made up 23 per cent of metered electricity consumption in the country last year, with consumption rising from 291 GWh in Q1 2015 to 1,991 GWh in Q4 2025.

Data centres are located across the county in Tallaght, Clondalkin and Lucan and the rise from 5 per cent in 2015 to more than a fifth of the country’s total metered electricity consumption underlines the continued development of these centres across Ireland.

Commenting on the release Dr Grzegorz Głaczyński, Statistician in the CSO Climate and Energy Division, said: “Data centre consumption has grown every single year without exception, more than doubling between 2015 and 2019 from 1,240 GWh to 2,490 GWh, and tripling again between 2019 and 2025, reaching 7,663 GWh.”

The residential sector recorded a “modest” uptick in 2025 to hit 9,075 GWh across the country, with the local postal districts leading the pack when broken down by county.

Dublin 22 and Dublin 24 were the third and fourth highest Dublin postal districts for energy consumption last year, with a combined 614 GWh used.

Looking at total consumption shares, the Dublin Postal Districts led with 19 per cent, with Dublin 24 second-highest among these with nine per cent of the full haul, producing 162 GWh in 2025. Total metered electricity consumption nationwide was 32,986 GWh in 2025, an increase of 3.4 per cent on the previous year.

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