‘Different Every Day’ is Paul’s latest song

“IT’S A new part of this journey that I call “entertainment”,’ beams Tallaght’s very own Paul Ryder, regarding his latest song ‘Different Every Day’.

The Ireland’s Got Talent legend has a longstanding relationship with The Echo, describing them as having “always been a part of the journey”, and now, in another collaboration, we give coverage to his most recent single.

Paul shares that the song was inspired by a close friend and songwriter, Keith Cullen, who wanted to enter a song into the Eurovision Song Contest.

Despite not making it to the final rounds of Eurovision, Paul and Keith decided to reimagine the song and prepare it for release.

Challenges have included releasing music independently, including handling PR, streaming services, and ensuring everything is above board and copyright-free.

Paul mentions the excitement of hearing his song on streaming platforms and the radio, and the joy of seeing people react positively to it.

He highlights the “dream” of letting people hear the work he has done, comparing it to performing on stage, sharing a personal anecdote about a friend who unconsciously sang the chorus of his song, which he finds very rewarding.

As of writing, Paul’s plans for the rest of 2026 include hosting Pride events across Ireland during the Pride season.

He has a busy schedule with Pride events in various cities such as Cork, Galway, Limerick, Dublin, Wicklow, and Portlaoise.

Paul uses the Pride season as a mini-tour, enjoying the summer moments and taking a break in September before his stage school, Proud Dance Academy, resumes.

He expresses gratitude for the consistent work opportunities and the support from his community in Kilnamanagh.

For making this song possible, he would like to thank Keith, Proud Dance Academy, and the support he receives from parents, kids, and the wider community.

Paul concludes by emphasising the importance of having a good team behind him, which helps him “push forward” and do his best work.

‘Different Every Day’ is currently available to listen to on all streaming platforms.

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept