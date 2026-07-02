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Pico Lopes set for Messi clash as family jets to Miami thanks to Aer Lingus
Aer lingus fly Pico Lopes family to Florida (Image: Paul Barrett)

Pico Lopes set for Messi clash as family jets to Miami thanks to Aer Lingus

Michael HowleyJuly 2, 2026 4:40 pm

Pico Lopes’ family are jetting off to America courtesy of Aer Lingus as he is set to take on Lionel Messi’s Argentina Friday night.

The Shamrock Rovers captain has starred for the Cape Verde backline throughout the tournament with the country making history becoming the smallest nation ever to reach the knockout stages.

Particularly memorable results include draws with both Spain and Uruguay.

They will have the odds stacked again them this Friday as they come into the game in Miami as massive underdogs against Argentina.

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