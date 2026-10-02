Five decades of female music legends celebrated in Civic show

AUDIENCES are invited to get ready for a night of non-stop entertainment as ‘Here Come the Girls’, a high-energy multi-tribute show celebrating some of the greatest female artists of all time, arrives at the Civic Theatre.

Packed with powerhouse vocals, dazzling performances and a party atmosphere from start to finish, ‘Here Come the Girls’ is the ultimate celebration of iconic female music legends spanning five decades.

The show features tributes to an “incredible lineup of legendary artists”, including Cher, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Pink, Shania Twain, Annie Lennox, Gloria Estefan, Blondie, Katy Perry, Adele, ABBA and Bananarama.

With a running time of 2 hours and 15 minutes, ‘Here Come the Girls’ is suitable for children when accompanied by an adult, making it a “great choice” for families as well as groups of friends.

The Echo has sat down with Julie Gould of White Orchid Promotions to discuss ‘Here Come the Girls’, which performs in the Civic for one night only on October 14 at 7:30pm.

‘Here Come the Girls’ is a tribute show to Cher, Madonna, Lady GaGa, Shania Twain, and ABBA, among other acclaimed female artists; what else can you tell us without giving too much away?

It’s billed as the ultimate multi-diva ‘Girls Night Out’.

Alongside the artists you mentioned, the show delivers a jam-packed, non-stop party atmosphere celebrating a massive lineup of powerhouse female vocalists, including Pink, Annie Lennox, Gloria Estefan, Blondie, Katy Perry, Adele, and Bananarama.

The repertoire spans five decades of music packed into a high-energy, fast-paced 2-hour show (don’t worry, there is an interval for everyone to get their breath back).

Featuring massive live vocals, dazzling costumes, and full choreography.

What have been some of the key influences or inspirations for this performance?

Inspired by some of the most iconic and legendary female artists of all time, the creative team set out to capture the distinct, empowering energy of five different generations of pop, rock, and country divas to create a celebration of female talent.

How have you approached the processes for this tribute act (promotion, casting, etc.)?

White Orchid Promotions is an in-house company that relies heavily on its production teams with many years’ experience in the entertainment industry. We handle everything from venue management to booking comprehensive UK and international tours.

What has been your favourite part of organising this show so far and why?

It’s been so much fun putting this show together and also a lot of hard work, but the end result is so worth it.

Watching the audience reaction and seeing the shared joy the music brings.

Seeing the crowds up on their feet, singing along to every word, and completely transforming the theatres into giant party atmospheres makes the intense logistics of organising a multi-tribute production entirely worthwhile.

What have been some of the challenges you have encountered so far in this production, and how have you navigated them?

Trying to seamlessly represent 11 to 12 entirely distinct music icons, each with their own signature vocals, pacing, and visual style.

The team did amazingly well, structuring the show into a fast-paced production, ensuring costume changes and choreography transitions remained flawless.

What are your biggest hopes from the theatregoers who come to see this show?

The main hope is that audiences treat it as the ultimate escape where they can sing the night away.

Whether people are attending for a hen do, a big girls’ night out, or just a group of friends having a fun evening out, the goal is for every single theatregoer to leave filled with the show’s infectious, feel-good energy.

What is next for White Orchid after this? Are there any more shows planned before the end of the year or beyond?

We have a busy calendar.

Alongside the Here Come the Girls autumn run, we are simultaneously promoting and touring our other major productions, such as ‘Shania and Friends’ and their West End-style movie musical extravaganza, ‘MOVICALS’.

For the future, we are excited to be creating a brand-new musical celebrating the story of Northern Soul.

This will be heading to theatres in Spring 2028.

Who would you like to thank for helping to make this possible?

A massive thank you goes out to the incredible theatre audiences and local communities who continue to purchase tickets and support live music venues.

Equal thanks go to the relentlessly hard-working cast, the brilliant in-house creative team, and the dedicated staff at the partner venues who help bring the show to life night after night.

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