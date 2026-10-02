Search
Gardaí seize drugs worth €469,000 during searches in Balgaddy

Gardaí seize drugs worth €469,000 during searches in Balgaddy

James Roulston MooneyOctober 2, 2026 11:20 am

Over €469,000 worth of controlled drugs, cash to the value of €3,330 and a Surron electric scooter was seized at homes and communal areas in Balgaddy on Thursday.

31 searches were conducted by An Garda Síochána during a Day of Action as part of Operation Tara and several substances were seized, including diamorphine valued at €440,160, crack cocaine valued at approximately €12,827, cannabis worth €12,466 and alprazolam with a price tag of €3,900.

The operation was led by Ronanstown Drug Unit and assisted by members attached to Serious Crime South, DMR West and Community Engagement at Ronanstown Garda Station and the Dog Unit.

The 31 warrants comprised of 11 homes and 20 locations that included communal areas, bin sheds, communal gardens and waste ground in the area.

Further enquiries are being conducted including the examination of mobile phone devices seized as part of the operation and the forensic analysis of exhibits seized.

Investigations are ongoing.

Read More


Bartra withdraws appeal over Cookstown care facility refusal

News

BARTRA Property Cookstown Limited has withdrawn its appeal relating to the development of a site at the Cookstown Industrial Estate following the...

South Dublin firms compete for business awards

Business

THERE are over 100 entries for the 2026 South Dublin County Business Awards across the various categories as booking details were announced. Bookings...

BWG targets growth with four new outlets and 100 jobs

Business

BWG Foods of Greenhills Road has announced the opening of four new foodservice locations including at Citywest Shopping Centre and create over...

Business unit near Tallaght Hospital up for sale

Property

AN OPPORTUNITY to purchase a 418.1 sqm single-storey unit in Cookstown Industrial Estate has been brought to the market. The single-storey, semi-detached industrial...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST