Gardaí seize drugs worth €469,000 during searches in Balgaddy

Over €469,000 worth of controlled drugs, cash to the value of €3,330 and a Surron electric scooter was seized at homes and communal areas in Balgaddy on Thursday.

31 searches were conducted by An Garda Síochána during a Day of Action as part of Operation Tara and several substances were seized, including diamorphine valued at €440,160, crack cocaine valued at approximately €12,827, cannabis worth €12,466 and alprazolam with a price tag of €3,900.

The operation was led by Ronanstown Drug Unit and assisted by members attached to Serious Crime South, DMR West and Community Engagement at Ronanstown Garda Station and the Dog Unit.

The 31 warrants comprised of 11 homes and 20 locations that included communal areas, bin sheds, communal gardens and waste ground in the area.

Further enquiries are being conducted including the examination of mobile phone devices seized as part of the operation and the forensic analysis of exhibits seized.

Investigations are ongoing.