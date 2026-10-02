BWG targets growth with four new outlets and 100 jobs

Representatives of BWG Foods celebrate the opening of Oasis of Taste Food Hall at Citywest Shopping Centre, one of four new foodservice locations announced by the company

BWG Foods of Greenhills Road has announced the opening of four new foodservice locations including at Citywest Shopping Centre and create over 100 jobs.

BWG’s expansion includes the newly opened Oasis of Taste Food Hall in Citywest Shopping Centre, as well as locations in Smthfield, Carlow and Limerick before the end of the year under the O’Briens Café, Abrakebabra, Bagel Factory and Oasis of Taste Food Hall portfolio.

Oasis of Taste is a food court format that features O’Briens Café, Bagel Factory and Abrakebabra offerings, all under one roof, catering to families and individuals of all generations and the location at the local shopping centre is the group’s fourth food hall in Dublin.

Three new O’Briens Café and Bagel Factory locations will open in the other locations by year end.

BWG Chief Wholesale and Logistics Officer Michael Collins noted that their recent acquisition of quick service restaurant brands and recent successes underline “the opportunity to grow the portfolio further.”

Michael said: “When we acquired these brands, we saw a clear opportunity to build scale in a fast-growing part of Irish foodservice.

“The portfolio brings together quick service restaurant brands with strong customer recognition, proven franchise relationships and a footprint across the types of locations where quality, convenience, value and familiarity really matter.

“We are delighted to continue expanding the portfolio with four new openings across Dublin, Carlow and Limerick.

“That momentum is already coming through and underlines the opportunity to grow the portfolio further.”

The announcement follows BWG’s acquisition of the O’Briens Café, Abrakebabra, Bagel Factory and Oasis of Taste Food Hall brands earlier this summer.

The purchase marked its entry into the quick service restaurant sector and adding a 72-location estate to its portfolio that also includes over 1,000 Spar, Eurospar, Londis, Mace and XL stores across the country.

The four new sites are expected to create approximately 100 jobs, while the wider franchised store network currently employs over 1,200 people nationwide.

Overall trading across the quick service restaurant business is growing year-on-year, with annual sales projected to exceed €50 million as BWG continues to progress ambitions to add 25 new locations by 2030.

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