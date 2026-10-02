South Dublin firms compete for business awards

THERE are over 100 entries for the 2026 South Dublin County Business Awards across the various categories as booking details were announced.

Bookings are now available for a seat at the South Dublin County Business Awards Gala Dinner on Thursday, October 15 from 7:30 pm at the Maldron Hotel.

Single tickets are priced at €150, with a table of 10 ticket priced at €1,350 and over 300 people are expected to be in attendance at the black-tie evening in Tallaght.

The event begins with a drinks reception at 7:30 pm followed by the awards presentation and dinner at 8.00pm.

Host for the evening is Marty Whelan the award-winning Irish radio and television personality and inductee to the IMRO Hall of Fame.

A statement from the chamber reads: “The evening promises to be one of the most enjoyable and spectacular business events of the year in our county.”

Businesses and non-profits in Tallaght, Lucan, Clondalkin and across South Dublin will be in with a chance to win 12 prizes reflecting their work over the past year.

A range of categories will be represented on the night, from awards recognising family-owned businesses to those recognising individual excellence.

The 12 categories comprise of; Best Family-Owned & Managed Business, Best Medium Sized Business, Best Networker Award, Best Not-for-Profit Organisation, Best Place to Eat Award, Best Small Business including Sole Entrepreneur, Best Start –

up/New Business Award, Best Workplace, Customer Service – Tourism & Hospitality Award, Employee of the Year Award, Innovation in Business Award, Sports and Leisure Award.

The awards are intended to honour, recognise and celebrate the success of the business community in South Dublin County.

All criteria for the awards, the judging of the awards and the mystery shopping evaluations will be done by Spotcheck NI, the recognised Independent Awards Agency.

All Applications are sent to an independent adjudicator who will decide the shortlist of each award category and can be anywhere from three to 10 shortlisted depending on the category.

Interested parties can book a seat or table on the 2026 South Dublin Chamber Annual Business Awards webpage on the Tito website.

For more information, please contact marcus@sdchamber.ie